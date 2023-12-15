Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Company announcement no. 07-2023

Copenhagen, December 15, 2023.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations, Swiss Properties Invest A/S hereby on behalf of the relevant individuals discloses transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Swiss Properties Invest A/S shares.

Swiss Properties Invest A/S hereby notifies and submits the following transactions of shares:

Name: Swiss Property Ventures AG, Switzerland

Swiss Property Ventures AG is closely related to persons discharging managerial responsibilities as Swiss Property Ventures AG is ultimately owned by Martin A. Märki, CFO in Swiss Properties Invest A/S and Keld Ostergaard, CEO in Swiss Properties Invest AG (100% owned subsidiary of Swiss Properties Invest A/S)

Issuer: Swiss Properties Invest A/S

LEI-code: 636700W3Y3309V1FFE44

ISIN-code: DK0061805660

Type of securities: Shares

Type of transaction: Buy

Date of transaction: December 14th, 2023

Place of transaction: OTC

Amount of shares: 32’100

Share price: 108.5 DKK

Total amount: 3’482’850 DKK





CONTACT INFORMATION

Swiss Properties Invest A/S

Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO

Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52

E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest.dk

Schleppegrellsgade 8

2200 Copenhagen N

Denmark

CERTIFIED ADVISER

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S

Poul Bundgaards Vej 1

2500 Valby

Denmark

T: +45 3345 1000

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://swisspropertiesinvest.dk/