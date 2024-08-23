|
23.08.2024 09:05:18
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Company announcement no. 03-2024
Copenhagen, August 23, 2024.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations, Swiss Properties Invest A/S hereby on behalf of the relevant individuals discloses transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Swiss Properties Invest A/S shares.
Kiropraktor Sillehoved Holding ApS, ultimately owned by Kirsten Sillhoved, CEO in Swiss Properties Invest A/S, has from 10.04-19.08.2024 bought 10’624 shares of nominally DKK 100 per share at a weighted average price of DKK 82.32 per share in Swiss Properties Invest A/S. Reference is made to the attached notifications.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52
E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest.dk
Schleppegrellsgade 8
2200 Copenhagen N
Denmark
CERTIFIED ADVISER
Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S
Poul Bundgaards Vej 1
2500 Valby
Denmark
T: +45 3345 1000
COMPANY WEBSITE
https://swisspropertiesinvest.dk/
Attachments
- Swiss - Notification 19-08-2024
- Swiss - Notification 16-08-2024
- Swiss - Notification 14-08-2024
- Swiss - Notification 05-07-2024
- Swiss - Notification 10-4-2024
