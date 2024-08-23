23.08.2024 09:05:18

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Company announcement no. 03-2024

Copenhagen, August 23, 2024.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations, Swiss Properties Invest A/S hereby on behalf of the relevant individuals discloses transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Swiss Properties Invest A/S shares.

Kiropraktor Sillehoved Holding ApS, ultimately owned by Kirsten Sillhoved, CEO in Swiss Properties Invest A/S, has from 10.04-19.08.2024 bought 10’624 shares of nominally DKK 100 per share at a weighted average price of DKK 82.32 per share in Swiss Properties Invest A/S. Reference is made to the attached notifications.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52 
E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest.dk 
Schleppegrellsgade 8
2200 Copenhagen N
Denmark

CERTIFIED ADVISER

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S
Poul Bundgaards Vej 1
2500 Valby
Denmark
T: +45 3345 1000

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://swisspropertiesinvest.dk/

Attachments


