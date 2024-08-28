28.08.2024 16:37:52

Notification of transactions in Columbus A/S shares and related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


Company announcement no. 16/2024


In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, Columbus A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Columbus A/S shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Columbus A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

Please see the attached document for transaction details reported to Columbus.

Ib Kunøe                        Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Columbus A-Smehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Columbus A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Columbus A-S 8,84 0,91% Columbus A-S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX etwas höher -- DAX auf Rekordjagd -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnen am Donnerstag Gewinne. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die roten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen