28.08.2024 16:37:52
Notification of transactions in Columbus A/S shares and related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Company announcement no. 16/2024
In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, Columbus A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Columbus A/S shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Columbus A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
Please see the attached document for transaction details reported to Columbus.
Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President
For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00
Attachments
- Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 280824
- Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 230824
- Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 260824
- Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 270824
