03.06.2024 08:00:00

Notification on the transaction concluded by manager in issuer's securities

Šiauliu Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžes str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Šiauliu bankas AB has received the notification of the person, closely associated with the manager, on transaction in securities issued by the bank (attached). 

Director of Securities Operations Department Jolanta Dobiliauskiene is authorized by the Issuer to provide additional information and is available on tel.: +370 41 595669.


Attachment


