Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act: Vesa-Pekka Leskinen’s ownership in QPR Software Plc

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act





On 23 August 2023, QPR Software Oyj received a notification from Vesa-Pekka Leskinen pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act (AML), according to which his direct share ownership of QPR Software Oyj's total number of shares and votes has decreased under ten (10) percent.





Issuer's name and business ID: QPR Software Oyj, 0832693-7

Shareholder's name: Vesa-Pekka Leskinen





Basis for notification: Acquisition or transfer of shares or voting rights.





The flagging limit was exceeded on August 23, 2023.



















Total position of Vesa-Pekka Leskinen, based on his notification:









Shares and voting rights, %







Shares and voting rights through financial instruments







Total, %







Total number of shares and voting rights of QPR Software Plc









Position after exceeding the threshold







9,73 %







0







9,73 %







??18.175.192?









Position in previous notification (if any)







10,75 %







0







10,75 %

































Details of the holdings on the notification date after exceeding the threshold









Shares and voting rights









Class / type of shares







Number of shares and voting rights







Shares and voting rights, % of total







Direct



(SMA 9:5)







Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)







Direct



(SMA 9:5)







Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)









QPR1V







1.135.200







?633.559







6,25 %







?3,49 %









TOTAL







1.768.759







9,73 %























For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029













