17.04.2023 15:52:10
Notifications on the transactions concluded by managers in issuer's securities
Šiauliu Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžes str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.
Šiauliu bankas AB has received the notifications of managers on transactions in securities issued by the bank (see attachment).
Director of Securities Operations Department Jolanta Dobiliauskiene is authorized by the Issuer to provide additional information and is available on tel.: +370 41 595669.
Attachments
- A_Gaulia_20230414_EN
- D_Savickas_20230414_EN
- D_Šoriene_20230414_EN
- M_Rudys_20230414_EN
- V_Sinius_20230414_EN
