Notion, a Comcast Company, Continues to Grow Smart Home Program with Nationwide

Notion, a Comcast Company, announced they will offer more Nationwide customers discounts on Notion’s DIY smart monitoring system through the Nationwide smart home program. Notion helps customers proactively monitor their homes and properties for things like water leaks or sounding alarms, preventing small issues from becoming big headaches.

Nationwide customers who opt into the Nationwide smart home program have the choice to purchase a discounted Notion smart home monitoring system consisting of multifunctional sensors that allow them to monitor water leaks, the opening of doors and windows, temperature changes and more – along with an app to manage it all from anywhere. Nationwide customers who opt into this program will save an average of $50 on their homeowners insurance policy as a result.

"We’ve seen the impact firsthand that DIY property monitoring technology can have when it comes to mitigating potential losses,” said Brett Jurgens, CEO of Notion. "We’re proud of the work we’ve done with Nationwide to get this technology into more homes, and we’re excited to make Notion available to more homeowners protected by Nationwide across the country.”

Since Notion and Nationwide began working together in 2020, the program has grown with increased interest among Nationwide customers. With the growth of the Nationwide Smart Home Program, Notion is now in 5X more Nationwide customer households compared to 2020. In addition, 85% of Nationwide customers using Notion have at least one sensor monitoring for water leaks, helping to proactively cut down the number of preventable losses that can be so damaging within a home.

"Smart home technology is putting homeowners in the driver’s seat when it comes to proactively monitoring their homes and properties,” said Sarah Jacobs, Vice President of Personal Lines Product Development at Nationwide. "Since we started working with Notion, we have seen more homeowners leverage these solutions, and we continue to look for new ways to help our customers protect what matters most. We are also excited to expand the smart home program to more states in 2022.”

Notion and Nationwide’s work together highlights the growing trend among homeowners adopting smart home technology to reduce and monitor the risks and complexities of home ownership. Interest in this technology is on the rise, with a recent Nationwide study finding that 66% of homeowners currently own at least one smart home device, with 64% interested in using smart home technology if it helps reduce their premiums. Further, in Comcast’s recent WiFi Trends Report, Xfinity households connected more than 2.5 million IoT devices in 2021, a 31X increase over 2018 levels.

About Notion

Notion, a Comcast Company, empowers home and property owners to be proactive in monitoring their spaces and most valued possessions. The Notion smart monitoring system is committed to helping reduce risk and complexities of property ownership. Through partner programs, Notion helps insurance carriers, agents and service providers provide value to their customers with Notion’s DIY smart home technology. The easy-to-use Notion system powered by a multifunctional sensor and app, aims to help drive customer acquisition, increase engagement, reduce claims, and enable a differentiated offering. For more information, visit www.getnotion.com.

