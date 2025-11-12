NOV Aktie

NOV für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QLRE / ISIN: US62955J1034

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
12.11.2025 02:10:00

Nov. 19 Will Be a Big Day for Nvidia. Should You Buy or Sell the Stock Now?

All investors have had their eyes on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in recent quarters -- whether they're invested in the stock or not. That's because the company plays a key role in what may be the biggest growth industry today: artificial intelligence (AI). Nvidia is the dominant AI chip designer, and thanks to this position and its close relationship with customers and their order books, has been able to offer investors valuable visibility into the AI market and what may be on the horizon.So, any update from Nvidia has been important for all investors. And of course, these updates have been particularly important for those who own Nvidia stock or consider buying the shares. That's why, ahead of a big day for Nvidia on Nov. 19, you may be wondering if you should buy or sell the stock. Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOV Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!