NOV Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLRE / ISIN: US62955J1034
|
12.11.2025 02:10:00
Nov. 19 Will Be a Big Day for Nvidia. Should You Buy or Sell the Stock Now?
All investors have had their eyes on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in recent quarters -- whether they're invested in the stock or not. That's because the company plays a key role in what may be the biggest growth industry today: artificial intelligence (AI). Nvidia is the dominant AI chip designer, and thanks to this position and its close relationship with customers and their order books, has been able to offer investors valuable visibility into the AI market and what may be on the horizon.So, any update from Nvidia has been important for all investors. And of course, these updates have been particularly important for those who own Nvidia stock or consider buying the shares. That's why, ahead of a big day for Nvidia on Nov. 19, you may be wondering if you should buy or sell the stock. Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
