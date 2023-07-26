|
26.07.2023 23:13:57
NOV Inc. Reports Climb In Q2 Income, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - NOV Inc. (NOV) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $155 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $69 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $2.09 billion from $1.73 billion last year.
NOV Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $155 Mln. vs. $69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q2): $2.09 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.
