26.07.2023 23:13:57

NOV Inc. Reports Climb In Q2 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NOV Inc. (NOV) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $155 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $69 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $2.09 billion from $1.73 billion last year.

NOV Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $155 Mln. vs. $69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q2): $2.09 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu National-Oilwell Varco Inc.mehr Nachrichten