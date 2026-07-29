National-Oilwell Varco Aktie

National-Oilwell Varco für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 903541 / ISIN: US6370711011

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29.07.2026 10:01:31

NOV Q2 Net Income Rises Despite Drop In Revenue

(RTTNews) - NOV Inc. (NOV), an oil field service company, reported a rise in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. However, NOV registered a decline in total revenue.

For the three-month period to June 30, the company reported net income of $112 million, or $0.31 per share, compared with $108 million, or $0.29 per share in the same period last year.  

Operating income stood at $193 million as against the prior year's $143 million. The company reported total revenue of $2.134 billion, less than $2.188 billion a year ago.  

Looking ahead, for the third-quarter of 2026, NOV expects year-over-year consolidated revenue to be flat to up 2%, with adjusted EBITDA of $240 million to $270 million.

For the third-quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had reported adjusted EBITDA of $258 million, with total revenue of $2.18 billion.

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