National-Oilwell Varco Aktie

National-Oilwell Varco für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 903541 / ISIN: US6370711011

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15.04.2026 15:01:28

NOV Sees Q1 Results Below Expectations As Middle East Conflict Hurts

(RTTNews) - NOV Inc.(NOV), an oil field service provider, said on Wednesday that it now expects first-quarter results below earlier guidance, due to operational disruptions as a result of persisting Middle East conflict.

Jose Bayardo, CEO of NOV, said: "The conflict in the Middle East created significant safety and logistical challenges during the first quarter, which adversely impacted revenue by an estimated $54 million and adjusted EBITDA by approximately $32 million."

For the first quarter of 2026, the company now expects an operating profit of $47 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of $177 million, on revenue of $2.05 billion.

Earlier, NOV had projected adjusted EBITDA of $200 million to $225 million, with a 1% to 3% decline in revenue.

For the first quarter of 2025, the company had recorded an operating profit of $152 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $252 million, on revenue of $2.103 billion.

NOV will release its first quarter earnings report on April 27.

NOV was down by 0.47% at $19.01 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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