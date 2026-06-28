NOV Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLRE / ISIN: US62955J1034
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28.06.2026 03:55:38
NOV vs. SLB N.V.: Which Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As global energy demand continues to shift, retail investors face a choice between equipment specialist NOV and technology leader SLB. Both NOV (NYSE:NOV) and SLB N.V. (NYSE:SLB) offer different paths into the sector.NOV focuses on the essential hardware and digital tools used in drilling and production across the globe. SLB operates as a larger, technology-integrated service provider with a massive international footprint. Comparing these two companies involves looking at how their different scales and business models translate into financial results for shareholders.NOV operates as a critical provider of equipment and technology to the energy industry, focusing on segments such as well construction and completion. The company sells specialized hardware to drilling contractors and energy producers who require reliable tools for complex environments. As the industry evolves, many players are also looking toward renewable energy stocks to diversify their long-term portfolios.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu NOV Inc Registered Shs
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21.05.26
|S&P 500-Titel NOV-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet NOV Aktionären eine Freude (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Börse New York in Grün: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
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26.04.26
|Ausblick: NOV stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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12.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: NOV präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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03.02.26
|Ausblick: NOV legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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20.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: NOV vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)