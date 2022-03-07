Nova Bus receives the Business of the Year award at the North Country Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group and a leading North American transit bus manufacturer, was awarded the Business of the Year prize at the Annual Dinner of the North Country Chamber of Commerce on March 4, 2022.

For the past 110 years, the North Country Chamber of Commerce has been hosting their annual gala that is an opportunity for the Chamber's membership to come together and celebrate the past year's achievements, networking and set their goals for the new year. At this event, the Chamber awards Trailblazer of the Year, Businessperson of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Business of the Year, which are given to those in the community who have set themselves apart by their innovation, investment in the community and overall employee atmosphere.

"It is truly an honor to receive the Business of the Year award by our long-time partner, the North Country Chamber of Commerce. We're proud to contribute to their economic development strategies," said Patrick Kay, General Manager of the Nova Bus facility in Plattsburgh.

"Nova Bus was already important to the North Country economy as a major component in our development of a world class transportation equipment cluster," says Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce. "But its strategic importance to our economic future is expanding dramatically now as they are positioning us at the heart of the clean energy economy with the production of electric buses. We thank them for their continued investment and confidence, and for their active collaboration with our Chamber in the pursuit of our key economic development strategies. Onward and upward!"

"I want to congratulate Nova Bus for receiving the North Country Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Business of the Year Award. Nova Bus is on the cutting edge of the electric vehicle industry and it's great to have them in the North Country as part of our transportation manufacturing sector. Since they moved to our region in 2009, Nova Bus has created new job opportunities that boosted our regional economy and has helped elevate the North Country as a top destination for transportation manufacturing. This recognition is well-deserved and I look forward to what the future has in store for Nova Bus as New York continues to invest in electric vehicles," says Billy Jones, Assemblyman, District 115.

About the North Country Chamber of Commerce

The North Country Chamber of Commerce is a regional chamber serving Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and northern Warren Counties in New York State and southern Quebec. With more than 3,200 members, it is the largest business and economic development alliance in northern New York and one of the five largest chambers in the state. Services and activities include economic development, small business support, government affairs, Quebec - New York relations, health insurance, tourism promotion and development and industrial support services.

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric and hybrid buses, high-capacity vehicles and integrated intelligent transport systems. As part of its Electro Mobility strategy, Nova Bus is moving forward with the electrification of key vehicle components to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Nova Bus is part of the Volvo Group.

