Nova Bus to supply up to 35 articulated buses to the City and County of Honolulu

PLATTSBURGH, NY, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group and a leading North American transit bus manufacturer, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract for up to 35 Nova Bus Artic, the 60' clean air diesel bus model of Nova Bus, by the City and County of Honolulu, Hawaii. The buses will be delivered over a three-year period.

With this order, Nova Bus will be adding up to 35 articulated buses to the 24 Nova Bus 40' buses already part of the City and County of Honolulu's fleet. The City's transit system includes over 107 bus lines, serving over 600,000 passengers on a weekly basis. The new articulated buses will support the modernizing of the City's fleet by delivering a fuel-efficient and EPA-approved clean air diesel propulsion system, as well as the capacity to support growing demand for public transit in the region.

"We are looking forward to delivering our first 60' articulated buses to Honolulu," said Martin Larose, President of Nova Bus. "We're excited to partner once again with the City and County of Honolulu to provide reliable, energy-efficient and safe buses to public transit users in the region."

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus, member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric, hybrid, CNG and clean diesel buses, high-capacity vehicles, as well as integrated intelligent transport systems. Nova Bus accompanies transit authorities and bus fleet operators in their transition to electromobility with its flagship LFSe+ long-range electric bus, combining the proven Nova Bus structure with the latest innovations in electric drive. Nova Bus is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and positively contributing to a greener economy. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit www.novabus.com.

