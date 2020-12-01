Nova Communications, A Division of ROCK Networks, Moves to a New Office Space in Moncton, New Brunswick

MONCTON, NB, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - A leading provider of wireless and broadband solutions, ROCK Networks and Nova Communications, a division of ROCK Networks, is excited to announce an office move to a new facility in Moncton, New Brunswick. Nova Communications has moved from its current location at 601 St. George Blvd., Unit A to 575 St. George Blvd.

The new office space reflects the culture of growth at ROCK Networks and its subsidiary Nova Communications and strives to be a great place to work. The new 2,700 square foot office is in a historic building that features an open concept floorplan, exposed wood lathe ceilings, and a large functional technician workspace.

"We are excited to be in a fresh, new space to best suit our growing team and enable us to continue to provide best-in-class service to our valuable customers," said President and CEO, Joe Hickey. "This move represents another important milestone as we continue to expand and grow our company into the future."

ROCK Networks and Nova Communications was recently ranked No. 23rd overall and 1st among telecommunications companies on Canadian Business' annual Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies, with five-year revenue growth of 3,663%. ROCK Networks was also recently awarded the 2020 Best of Ottawa Business Award for Best Sales Performance, while President and CEO, Joe Hickey, was named one of Atlantic Business Magazine's Top 50 CEOs.

About ROCK Networks and Nova Communications

ROCK Networks and Nova Communications, a division of ROCK Networks, is an end-to-end communications systems integrator with a variety of wireless and broadband solutions. We've served a wide range of corporate and government customers within the public safety, energy, transportation, construction, and manufacturing sectors for nearly 40 years. Our customers trust us to provide industry-leading devices and services, nimble solutions, seamless integration, and best-in-class technical support.

Our seven areas of communications expertise are Wi-Fi solutions; two-way radios & rugged devices; Next Generation 9-1-1; IoT; predictive analytics; mobility products and services; and broadband, wireless, and community broadband networks. We have national capabilities with locations in St. John's Newfoundland, Dartmouth; Nova Scotia; Moncton, New Brunswick; Ottawa, Ontario; and Calgary, Alberta.

