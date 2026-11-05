NOVA Aktie

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WKN: 937092 / ISIN: IL0010845571

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05.11.2026 14:08:02

Nova Q3 Net Income, Revenue Climb; Expects Q4 Results To Increase

(RTTNews) - Nova Limited (NVMI), a provider of process control systems used in semiconductor production, on Thursday reported an increase in earnings and revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

For the three-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of $89.960 million, or $2.64 per share, compared with $61.421 million, or $1.90 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, profit was $98.405 million, or $2.86 per share, higher than $69.991 million, or $2.16 per share in the prior year.

Operating income stood at $92.833 million as against $63.860 million a year ago. Revenue moved up to $287.841 million from $224.608 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter, the company expects a rise in earnings and revenue. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Nova expects net profit of $2.78 to $2.93 per share, with adjusted income of $3.03 to $3.18 per share, on revenue of $305 million to $315 million.

For the final quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had recorded net income of $1.94 per share, with adjusted earnings of $2.14 per share, on revenue of $222.6 million.

NVMI was up by 1.24% at $299 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

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NOVA LTD Registered Shs 279,40 12,57% NOVA LTD Registered Shs

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