Nova Royalty Announces Initial Public Trading Date

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") are expected to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") at the opening of the market on or about Thursday, October 1, 2020, under the ticker symbol "NOVR".

Alex Tsukernik, Nova's President and CEO, commented, "The Nova team is excited to join the TSX Venture Exchange and creating the premier royalty player in the building blocks of clean energy - copper and nickel. We want to thank everyone associated with bringing the Company from its founding in July 2018 to this exciting point in our history".

In connection with the filing of the Company's final non-offering prospectus dated August 14, 2020 and the Company's listing on the TSX-V, the Company previously raised C$5,846,586 through the private placement of 11,693,172 special warrants ("Special Warrants"). On August 14, 2020, the Special Warrants were automatically exercised, and holders of the Special Warrants were issued one Common Share, and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") for each special warrant held. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$1.00 per Warrant share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance of the Special Warrants, subject to adjustment and acceleration in certain circumstances.

Corporate Overview

The key assets of the Company are the following:

A 2.0% NSR on the NuevaUnion project in Chile , a joint venture between Teck Resources and Newmont. NuevaUnion is one of the world's largest copper development projects

, a joint venture between Teck Resources and Newmont. NuevaUnion is one of the world's largest copper development projects A 2.0% NSR on the Dumont nickel project in Quebec , wholly owned by Waterton Global Resource Management. Dumont is a fully permitted, shovel-ready project, which is among the largest undeveloped nickel projects in the world

On September 8, 2020, Nova announced the acquisition of a portfolio of nine royalties from Transition Metals Corp., headlined by a 1.0% NSR on the Janice Lake copper-silver project in Saskatchewan being advanced by Rio Tinto.

About Nova

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the building blocks of clean energy - copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and has obtained approval to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated trading date of the Common Shares and management's expectations regarding Nova's growth. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated August 14, 2020 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

