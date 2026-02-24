|
24.02.2026 18:29:27
Nova Stock Up 80% in a Year, so What Should Investors Know About This $194 Million Sale?
On February 12, 2026, Wasatch Advisors LP disclosed in an SEC filing that it reduced its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 603,907 shares in the fourth quarter, an estimated $194.15 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a recent SEC filing, Wasatch Advisors sold 603,907 shares of Nova in the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $194.15 million, based on the average closing price for the period. The quarter-end value of the NVMI position fell by $181.36 million, a figure reflecting the combined effect of share sales and price movements during the quarter.Nova Ltd. delivers metrology and process control solutions to semiconductor manufacturers worldwide, supporting advanced chip production. The company operates at scale within the semiconductor equipment industry, leveraging proprietary metrology technologies to address complex process control challenges in chip manufacturing. Its strategy centers on innovation and global reach, enabling it to serve leading semiconductor producers across multiple geographies. Its competitive edge lies in its specialized measurement solutions that support advanced manufacturing nodes and evolving customer requirements.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
