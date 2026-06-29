NovaBridge Appoints Srishti Gupta As CEO, Succeeding Xi Yong Fu

(RTTNews) - NovaBridge Biosciences Inc (NBP), announced on Monday that it has appointed Srishti Gupta, as chief executive officer, effective July 1.

Outgoing CEO Xi-Yong Fu will step down to pursue other opportunities. He will serve as an advisor during the transition, the biopharmaceutical company said.

Gupta has more than two decades of leadership experience in biopharmaceuticals and global health. Most recently, she served as CEO of Swiss biopharma Idorsia Ltd (IDIA.SW).

As CEO, Gupta will focus on advancing givastomig toward registration, expanding the ophthalmology franchise under Visara, and building strategic partnerships for NovaBridge's pipeline, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of NovaBridge were up 0.63 percent, changing hands at $1.6504, after closing Friday's regular session 2.50 percent higher.