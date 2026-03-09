I-MAB Aktie

I-MAB

WKN DE: A2PVC6 / ISIN: US44975P1030

09.03.2026 15:07:34

NovaBridge Reports Positive Topline Results From Phase 2a Study Of VIS-101

(RTTNews) - NovaBridge Biosciences (NBP), and its subsidiary, Visara, Inc. announced positive topline results from the Phase 2a study of VIS-101, a purpose-designed tetravalent, dual VEGF-A X ANG-2 inhibitor in development for retinal vascular diseases including wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion. The company said topline results show that VIS-101 produced rapid, robust and durable treatment responses in wet AMD, with potential best-in-class durability and a favorable safety profile.

Emmett Cunningham, Jr., Founder and Executive Chairman of Visara and Vice-Chairman of the NovaBridge Board, said: "The data clearly show that VIS-101 produced rapid, robust and durable treatment responses, with favorable tolerability, after three loading doses. Importantly, VIS-101 also demonstrated potential best-in-class durability, with nearly half of treatment naïve patients remaining retreatment free for more than six months following induction."

Shares of NovaBridge Biosciences are trading at $3.0350, down 13.27%.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

