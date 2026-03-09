I-MAB Aktie
NovaBridge Reports Positive Topline Results From Phase 2a Study Of VIS-101
(RTTNews) - NovaBridge Biosciences (NBP), and its subsidiary, Visara, Inc. announced positive topline results from the Phase 2a study of VIS-101, a purpose-designed tetravalent, dual VEGF-A X ANG-2 inhibitor in development for retinal vascular diseases including wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion. The company said topline results show that VIS-101 produced rapid, robust and durable treatment responses in wet AMD, with potential best-in-class durability and a favorable safety profile.
Emmett Cunningham, Jr., Founder and Executive Chairman of Visara and Vice-Chairman of the NovaBridge Board, said: "The data clearly show that VIS-101 produced rapid, robust and durable treatment responses, with favorable tolerability, after three loading doses. Importantly, VIS-101 also demonstrated potential best-in-class durability, with nearly half of treatment naïve patients remaining retreatment free for more than six months following induction."
Shares of NovaBridge Biosciences are trading at $3.0350, down 13.27%.
