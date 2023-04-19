Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.04.2023 17:39:00

Novak Welcomes City Officials to Ribbon Cutting for The Brownstone at Northline

LEANDER, Texas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novak Residential Construction, a sub-company of Novak Brothers LLC based in Georgetown, Texas, welcomed Leander city officials, friends, family, and community leaders to the ribbon-cutting of The Brownstone at Northline — the first project of its kind to come to Leander.

Novak Residential Construction

Novak Residential Construction welcomed Leander community members to the ribbon-cutting of The Brownstone at Northline.

These award-winning homes are inspired by classic 19th century row houses, all designed with native Texas materials and styling. Each of the attached, single-family residences features its own private elevator, a rooftop terrace and two-car garage. Novak will build 69 townhomes as part of its initial phase at Northline. All homes will be within walking distance to Northline's key destinations, including shops, restaurants, office spaces, and other community amenities, giving residents convenient access to Leander's new downtown district.

"Partnering with Alex Tynberg and the team at Northline Leander Development Company has been an exceptional experience," said Joy McVean, President of Novak Residential Construction. "We look for partners and projects that will help us create an enhanced lifestyle living experience for our buyers, and we've found that here at Northline."

Novak is a best-in-class real estate operating company with industry-leading capabilities across residential, office, multifamily, retail, and hospitality. Comprised of owners and investors known for pioneering urban mixed-use developments, Novak is trusted for financial strength, stability, and vision. Novak remains committed to selective acquisition, management, and development of innovative, high-quality properties that create long-term economic and civic value.

"Novak's talented team has been integral to bringing our vision to life — the downtown destination that Leander has needed for so long," said Alex Tynberg, Principal of Northline Leander Developer Company. "This is an important milestone for the project and we can't wait to welcome the first residents to Northline."

Northline Leander Development Company (NLDC) is an affiliate of Tynberg LLC, a seasoned real estate investment and development firm, focused on creating transformative urban, mixed-use communities.

Media Contact: Joy McVean, jmcvean@novakbros.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novak-welcomes-city-officials-to-ribbon-cutting-for-the-brownstone-at-northline-301802045.html

SOURCE Novak Residential Construction

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fokus auf Unternehmenszahlen: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag in der Verlustzone. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen