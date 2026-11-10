Novanta Aktie
ISIN: CA67000B2030
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10.11.2026 03:50:00
Novanta Inc. Reports Fall In Q3 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Novanta Inc. (NOVT) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $2.02 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $10.65 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Novanta Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45.02 million or $1.05 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 23.1% to $305.01 million from $247.84 million last year.
Novanta Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.02 Mln. vs. $10.65 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $305.01 Mln vs. $247.84 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.91 To $ 0.96 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 306 M To $ 312 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.66 To $ 3.71 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.135 B To $ 1.140 B
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