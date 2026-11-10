Novanta Inc. Reports Fall In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Novanta Inc. (NOVT) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.02 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $10.65 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Novanta Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45.02 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.1% to $305.01 million from $247.84 million last year.

Novanta Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.02 Mln. vs. $10.65 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $305.01 Mln vs. $247.84 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.91 To $ 0.96 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 306 M To $ 312 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.66 To $ 3.71 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.135 B To $ 1.140 B