ISIN: CA67000B2030

04.03.2026 15:45:16

Novanta Stock Has Underperformed This Past Year, but One Investor Just Made a $36 Million Bet on Shares

On February 17, 2026, Harvey Partners disclosed a new position in Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT), acquiring 304,000 shares worth $36.17 million.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Harvey Partners reported a new position in Novanta, acquiring 304,000 shares during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake was $36.17 million, reflecting both the acquisition and any stock price changes afterward.Novanta operates at scale with a global footprint, specializing in high-precision technology solutions for demanding medical and industrial applications. The company's strategy focuses on innovation in photonics and motion control, leveraging a diversified product portfolio and established brands to address complex customer needs. Novanta's competitive edge lies in its deep engineering expertise and ability to serve OEMs with mission-critical components and subsystems.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Novanta Inc

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Novanta Inc

