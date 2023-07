Novartis Adds FALCON Platform To SiRNA Toolkit With Acquisition Of DTx Pharma

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) has acquired DTx Pharma, a preclinical stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging its FALCON platform to develop siRNA therapies for neuroscience indications. Novartis will make an upfront payment of $500 million and additional payments upon completion of pre-specified milestones. Novartis said the acquisition expands its capabilities in RNA-based therapeutics, adding DTx's FALCON platform to the Novartis siRNA toolkit.

The deal includes DTx-1252, a potential therapy for the neuromuscular disorder Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A, and two additional preclinical programs for other neuroscience indications.

