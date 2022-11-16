Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
16.11.2022 13:15:15

Novartis Considers Sale Of Ophthalmology, Respiratory Units : Report

(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS) is considering sales of non-core assets. It is in the early stages of considering options for its ophthalmology and respiratory units. Some private equity firms are already studying the businesses, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the ophthalmology business alone could fetch about $5 billion.

Novartis said in August that it planned to separate Sandoz, its generics and biosimilars division, into a new publicly traded standalone company through a 100 percent spin-off.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that any sales of the ophthalmology and respiratory businesses are likely to begin in 2023, after a process for Sandoz is complete. There is no certainty they'll result in any disposals.

Novartis's respiratory unit develops drugs for diseases that affect breathing, ranging from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to asthma. Its ophthalmology researchers work on treatments for the protection and restoration of vision.

