05.02.2024 16:40:01

Novartis in the lead to acquire cancer drug developer MorphoSys: sources

DRUG maker Novartis is in advanced talks to acquire MorphoSys, a developer of cancer treatments that has a market value of 1.6 billion euros (S$2.3 billion), two people familiar with the matter said on Monday (Feb 5).

