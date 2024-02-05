|
05.02.2024 16:40:01
Novartis in the lead to acquire cancer drug developer MorphoSys: sources
DRUG maker Novartis is in advanced talks to acquire MorphoSys, a developer of cancer treatments that has a market value of 1.6 billion euros (S$2.3 billion), two people familiar with the matter said on Monday (Feb 5).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
|31.01.24
|MorphoSys Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.01.24
|MorphoSys Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.24
|MorphoSys Buy
|UBS AG
|29.01.24
|MorphoSys Buy
|UBS AG
|15.01.24
|MorphoSys Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
