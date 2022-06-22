Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.06.2022 03:24:24

Novartis Intends To Defend Validity Of Gilenya Dosing Regimen Patent

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said Tuesday that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit or CAFC issued a new, negative decision regarding the validity of US Patent No. 9,187,405, covering a dosing regimen for Gilenya.

Novartis noted that it plans intends to vigorously defend the validity of the patent and is considering all available options, including current plans to seek review of the decision by the full CAFC.

In August 2020, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware issued a favorable decision in the Gilenya patent litigation and a permanent injunction was granted against HEC Pharma until the expiration of the '405 patent in December 2027. HEC Pharma was the only remaining Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filer challenging the patent.

In January 2022, a three-judge panel of the CAFC issued a decision upholding the validity of the dosing regimen patent. HEC filed a petition for rehearing with the CAFC, which Tuesday issued a decision from a modified panel reversing its previous decision and now finding the patent invalid.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

