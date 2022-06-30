Novartis Issues Update On Radioligand Therapy Production

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said, in early June, the company restarted radioligand therapy production at its sites in Ivrea, Italy, and Millburn, New Jersey, and resumed delivery of doses to patients in a phased approach. Novartis expects that product supply may be initially limited.

The company has also restarted screening and enrollment for clinical trials with 177Lu-PSMA-617 in the US, in most countries globally, and clinical trials with Lutathera in the US and Canada.

Novartis said it is investing in the expansion of radioligand therapy production capabilities in both Millburn and Ivrea, as well as building a new radioligand manufacturing facility in Indianapolis, Indiana that will be operational in 2023.