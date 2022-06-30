|
30.06.2022 15:21:10
Novartis Issues Update On Radioligand Therapy Production
(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said, in early June, the company restarted radioligand therapy production at its sites in Ivrea, Italy, and Millburn, New Jersey, and resumed delivery of doses to patients in a phased approach. Novartis expects that product supply may be initially limited.
The company has also restarted screening and enrollment for clinical trials with 177Lu-PSMA-617 in the US, in most countries globally, and clinical trials with Lutathera in the US and Canada.
Novartis said it is investing in the expansion of radioligand therapy production capabilities in both Millburn and Ivrea, as well as building a new radioligand manufacturing facility in Indianapolis, Indiana that will be operational in 2023.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
30.05.22
|Novartis-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Novartis bekommt dritte FDA-Zulassung für Krebsmedikament Kymriah (Dow Jones)
|
06.05.22
|Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Produktionstopp für Krebsmittel in Italien und USA (Dow Jones)
|
26.04.22
|Novartis-Aktie verteuert sich: Novartis bestätigt Prognose nach solidem 1. Quartal (Dow Jones)
|
25.04.22
|Ausblick: Novartis legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.22
|Im Zuge der Umstrukturierung: Novartis bestätigt Stellenabbau - Novartis-Aktie gibt nach (Dow Jones)
|
11.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Novartis stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.04.22
|Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis mit neuer Konzernstruktur - Wachstum soll angetrieben werden (Dow Jones)
|
16.03.22
|Novartis-Aktie gewinnt leicht: Novartis setzt Russland-Investitionen aus (dpa-AFX)