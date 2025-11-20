Novartis Aktie

Novartis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 907122 / ISIN: US66987V1098

20.11.2025 14:29:05

Novartis Issues Updated Mid-term Sales Guidance; Upgrades Peak Sales Guidance For Kisqali, Scemblix

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) announced its mid-term guidance to 2025-2030 of a sales CAGR of 5-6% cc. The company noted that the updated outlook follows upgrade of 2024-2029 guidance to 6% cc. Also, the peak sales guidance was upgraded for Kisqali and Scemblix: Kisqali raised from $8 billion plus to $10 billion plus; Scemblix raised from $3 billion plus to $4 billion plus. Novartis expects 15 plus potentially submission-enabling readouts over the next two years.

Novartis said its delivered a core operating income margin of 41.2% in the first nine months of 2025 - two years ahead of plan - and expects to return to 40% plus margins by 2029, after absorbing 1-2 percentage points of dilution from the planned acquisition of Avidity Biosciences, which is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said: "Over the past two years, we have executed more than 30 strategic deals, bolstering our pipeline and strengthening the outlook of the business in the mid-2030s and beyond."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)

Analysen zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS) 107,00 -2,73% Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag stiegen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt an. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

