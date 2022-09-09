Novartis :Kisqali Adds One More Year Of Survival Benefit For Patients,incl. Those With Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) announced results from a new pooled exploratory analysis across the entire MONALEESA Phase III program, confirming nearly one year of additional overall survival benefit in a subgroup of patients with aggressive forms of hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced breast cancer.

According to the company, the subgroup analysis found that patients with visceral metastases—including liver metastases and multiple metastatic sites, which are typically associated with a poor prognosis—who were treated with Kisqali (ribociclib) plus endocrine therapy in the first-line setting, achieved a median OS of 62.7 months compared to 52.1 months for those treated with endocrine therapy alone.

The company noted that those with liver metastases on Kisqali plus endocrine therapy in the first-line achieved 44.2 months median OS compared to 38.1 months for those on endocrine therapy alone. For patients with visceral metastases in three or more organs, first-line treatment with Kisqali-endocrine therapy achieved 57.7 months median OS compared to 49.3 months for those on endocrine therapy alone.

