|
08.12.2022 07:48:38
Novartis: Phase III APPOINT-PNH Study Of Oral Monotherapy Iptacopan Meets Primary Endpoint
(RTTNews) - Swiss drug maker Novartis AG (NVS) announced Thursday that Phase III APPOINT-PNH study (NCT04820530) of investigational oral monotherapy iptacopan in complement-inhibitor-naïve (including anti-C5 therapies) adults with PNH met its primary endpoint.
The primary endpoint was to assess the proportion of participants achieving an increase in hemoglobin levels from baseline.
The topline results showed a significant proportion of patients treated with iptacopan achieved clinically meaningful hemoglobin-level increases of 2 g/dL or more from baseline without the need for blood transfusions at 24 weeks.
The company noted that the safety profile of iptacopan monotherapy in the trial was consistent with previously reported data.
Novartis will present detailed data at an upcoming medical meeting and will include as part of global regulatory submissions in 2023.
David Soergel, Global Head, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism Development Unit, Novartis, said, "This second iptacopan readout for PNH underscores the robust potential for this therapy, enabling us to submit a broad regulatory package with the goal of iptacopan potentially becoming the first oral monotherapy for PNH."
The company recently announced topline results for the pivotal Phase III APPLY-PNH study that met its two primary endpoints, with iptacopan demonstrating superiority over anti-C5 therapies in adults with PNH experiencing residual anemia despite prior anti-C5 treatment.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
24.10.22
|Ausblick: Novartis verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Novartis gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
15.09.22
|Novartis-Aktie schwächer: Schweizer Wettbewerbshüter durchsuchen Räumlichkeiten von Novartis am Hauptsitz in Basel (Dow Jones)
|
19.07.22
|Novartis-Aktie dennoch stärker: Novartis im zweiten Quartal mit Gewinnrückgang - nahezu stabile Umsätze (Dow Jones)
|
18.07.22
|Ausblick: Novartis verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Novartis gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
30.05.22
|Novartis-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Novartis bekommt dritte FDA-Zulassung für Krebsmedikament Kymriah (Dow Jones)
|
06.05.22
|Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Produktionstopp für Krebsmittel in Italien und USA (Dow Jones)