|
25.08.2022 08:16:10
Novartis Plans To Spin Off Sandoz
(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS), said on Thursday it intends to separate Sandoz, its generics and biosimilars division, into a new publicly traded standalone company through a 100 percent spin-off.
With this move, the drug maker aims at "creating the #1 European generics company and a global leader in biosimilars, and a more focused Novartis."
Transaction, expected to be generally tax neutral for Novartis, is expected to conclude in the second half of 2023.
Sandoz had generated $9.6 billion sales in 2021 with a presence in Europe, the U.S., and rest of the world.
Novartis said that any Sandoz dividends would be incremental to Novartis dividends.
The standalone Sandoz is anticipated to be headquartered in Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with an American Depositary Receipt program in the U.S.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
19.07.22
|Novartis-Aktie dennoch stärker: Novartis im zweiten Quartal mit Gewinnrückgang - nahezu stabile Umsätze (Dow Jones)
|
18.07.22
|Ausblick: Novartis verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Novartis gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
30.05.22
|Novartis-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Novartis bekommt dritte FDA-Zulassung für Krebsmedikament Kymriah (Dow Jones)
|
06.05.22
|Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Produktionstopp für Krebsmittel in Italien und USA (Dow Jones)
|
26.04.22
|Novartis-Aktie verteuert sich: Novartis bestätigt Prognose nach solidem 1. Quartal (Dow Jones)
|
25.04.22
|Ausblick: Novartis legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.22
|Im Zuge der Umstrukturierung: Novartis bestätigt Stellenabbau - Novartis-Aktie gibt nach (Dow Jones)