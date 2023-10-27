27.10.2023 08:49:28

Novartis: Pluvicto Supply Now Unconstrained; FDA Classifies Drug Shortage Status As Resolved

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) announced the FDA has classified the Pluvicto drug shortage status as resolved. The company said the FDA determination is the result of efforts to significantly scale up production of Pluvicto that have more than doubled weekly production capacity since May.

Novartis said it currently has more than sufficient supply to treat patients within two weeks of diagnosis. The company expects Pluvicto supply availability to continue to increase into 2024 as Novartis builds additional capacity by expanding production lines at the Millburn, New Jersey site, and the new RLT facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.

