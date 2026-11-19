Novartis Aktie
WKN: 907122 / ISIN: US66987V1098
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19.11.2026 07:35:33
Novartis Projects 5% Annual Sales Growth In CC Through 2031, Sustained Growth Over Long Term
(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS, NOVN.SW) Thursday announced its mid-term guidance to 2026-2031, with net sales expected to grow 5 percent at constant currency CAGR. The firm added that core operating income margin is on track to return to more than 40 percent by 2029. The company projects sustained mid-single-digit growth over the long term.
Novartis also lifted peak sales guidance for Kesimpta, Scemblix and Leqvio, building on the recent upgrade for Rhapsido/remibrutinib.
The company said the updated outlook reflects continued momentum from in-market growth drivers as well as upcoming launches.
Novartis noted that higher peak sales guidance for three key brands reinforces confidence in its mid-term outlook.
The company raised its sales outlook for Kesimpta to $8 billion from previous view of $6 billion; for Scemblix to $5 billion from previous view of $4 billion, and for Leqvio to $5 billion from $4 billion sales expected earlier.
The revision in outlook follows the recent upgrade of Rhapsido/remibrutinib peak sales guidance to $8 billion across chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) and relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), with additional multi-billion-dollar potential across all other indications.
Novartis said it now has nine de-risked, in-market assets with peak sales potential of $3 billion to $10 billion, such as Kisqali, Rhapsido, Cosentyx, Kesimpta, Pluvicto, Scemblix, Leqvio, the Zolgensma Group (Zolgensma and Itvisma) and Fabhalta.
Beyond its in-market portfolio, Novartis expects 35+ potentially submission-enabling readouts through 2031.
Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said, "As a pure-play innovative medicines company, Novartis has a strong track record of sales growth and core margin expansion, and in 2026 we expect to grow through the largest loss-of-exclusivity impact in our history. The strength of our in-market portfolio is reflected in higher peak sales guidance for Rhapsido, Kesimpta, Scemblix and Leqvio, which together with our other priority brands underpin our expectation of a +5 percent cc sales CAGR through 2031."
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