26.04.2022 07:33:47

Novartis Q1 Profit Increase; Backs 2022 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Novartis (NVS) reported that its net income for the first quarter was $2.2 billion, an increase of 8% or 15% at constant currency rates from the previous year, mainly driven by higher operating income, partly offset by the loss of Roche income.

Quarterly earnings per share was $1.00, an increase of 10% or 17% at constant currency rates compared to the prior year.

Excluding the impact of Roche income, net income grew 32% at constant currency rates. Excluding the impact of Roche income, earnings per share grew 34% at constant currency rates.

Operating income was $2.9 billion, an increase of 18% from the prior year, mainly due to higher sales, increased productivity and lower impairments, partly offset by higher R&D and M&S investments.

Core earnings per share was $1.46, a decrease of 4% from the prior year, while it was up 2% at constant currency.

Net sales for the first quarter were $12.5 billion, an increase of 1% or 5% at constant currency rates from the prior year, driven by volume growth of 11 percentage points, price erosion of 3 percentage points and the negative impact from generic competition of 3 percentage points.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, the company still expects core operating income to grow mid-single digit. Sales are still expected to grow mid-single digit.

