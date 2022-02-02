Novartis Q4 Profit Climbs On Roche Divestment Gain - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Novartis (NVS) reported that its fourth-quarter net income climbed to $16.31 billion or $7.29 per share from the prior year's $2.10 billion or $0.92 per share. The latest quarter results benefited from the Roche divestment gain of $14.6 billion.

Core net income for the fourth quarter was $3.14 billion, an increase of 3% or 6% at constant currency rates compared to the previous year, mainly driven by growth in core operating income, partly offset by lower income from associated companies due to the divestment of investment in Roche and a higher tax rate.

Core earnings per share were $1.40 compared to $1.34 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.40 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the fourth-quarter were $13.23 billion, an increase 4% from last year, driven by volume growth of 11 percentage points, including 1 percentage point relating to a reclassification of contract manufacturing from other revenues to sales. Volume growth was partly offset by price erosion of 3 percentage points and the negative impact from generic competition of 2 percentage points. Net sales for the quarter were up 6% at constant currency rates. Analysts expected revenues of $13.31 billion for the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, the company expects core operating income to grow mid-single digit. Sales are expected to grow mid-single digit.