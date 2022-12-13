|
13.12.2022 18:02:50
Novartis Reports Positive Results Late-Stage Study Of PNH Therapy
(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) Tuesday announced results from the pivotal Phase III APPLY-PNH trial. The company said the results showed that iptacopan provided transfusion-free hemoglobin-level increases in vast majority of patients
The results showed a vast majority of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) who received the investigational oral monotherapy iptacopan achieved clinically meaningful increases in hemoglobin levels compared to anti-C5 therapy.
The study met both primary endpoints and most secondary endpoints, with iptacopan demonstrating superiority over anti-C5 therapy in adult patients with PNH experiencing residual anemia despite prior treatment with anti-C5 therapy.
In the study, the safety profile of iptacopan monotherapy was consistent with previously reported data, with no serious infections caused by encapsulated bacteria.
The results, from the APPLY-PNH 24-week randomized treatment period, were featured as an oral presentation during the late-breaking abstract session and in a press briefing at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH).
"More than half of patients with PNH experience residual anemia despite treatment with anti-C5 therapy and many remain dependent on blood transfusions during treatment, largely due to unaddressed destruction of red blood cells in the spleen and the liver - called extravascular hemolysis," said study principal co-investigator Prof Régis Peffault de Latour, MD, PhD of Saint-Louis Hospital, Greater Paris University Hospital. "The Phase III APPLY-PNH results show oral iptacopan was superior in resolving extravascular hemolysis and maintaining intravascular hemolysis control compared to intravenous anti-C5 therapies - a potentially groundbreaking benefit for those living with this chronic blood disorder."
Iptacopan also showed superiority over anti-C5 therapy across most secondary endpoints, including change from baseline in hemoglobin levels, blood-transfusion independence, patient-reported fatigue (as measured by Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy - Fatigue [FACIT-F] scores), absolute reticulocyte (immature red blood cells) counts (ARC), and rate of clinical BTH1.
