|
20.03.2023 06:21:59
Novartis: SMA Drug Zolgensma Long-term Data Shows Sustained Durability Up To 7.5 Years Post-dosing
(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS) Monday presented new long-term data of Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec), the only approved one-time gene therapy for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy or SMA, demonstrating sustained durability up to 7.5 years post-dosing.
The company noted that latest data from two Long-Term Follow-Up or LTFU studies, LT-001 and LT-002, show the continued efficacy and durability of Zolgensma across a range of patient populations, with an overall benefit-risk profile that remains favorable.
Children in LT-001, an ongoing 15-year LTFU study of patients who completed the Phase 1 START study, treated after SMA symptom onset maintained or achieved additional milestones up to 7.5 years post one-time intravenous infusion.
All children in the presymptomatic intravenous cohort of LT-002 maintained or achieved all assessed motor milestones, including independent walking.
Additionally, children with SMA Type 2 treated with investigational intrathecal OAV101 maintained or achieved new development gains.
These data are among a Zolgensma data set being presented during the 2023 Muscular Dystrophy Association or MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference, which also include, in part, real-world evidence data from the RESTORE registry.
Novartis noted that more than 3,000 children with spinal muscular atrophy have been treated with Zolgensma to date across clinical trials, managed access programs and in the commercial setting. Zolgensma is now approved in more than 47 countries.
Sitra Tauscher-Wisniewski, MD, Vice President Clinical Development & Analytics, Novartis Gene Therapies, said, "Data from the LT-001 and LT-002 studies showed that, regardless of the patient's symptomatic status at the time of treatment, Zolgensma IV is an effective and durable treatment option. As the number of patients treated with gene therapy around the world continues to grow, our goal is that more patients, and even new SMA patient populations, will be able to experience the transformative impact of this treatment."
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
20.02.23
|Novartis-Aktie leichter: Novartis ernennt neuen Sandoz-Chairman - trotz geplanter Ausgliederung (Dow Jones)
|
31.01.23
|Ausblick: Novartis legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Novartis gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
29.12.22
|Novartis-Aktie zieht an: US-Kartellverfahren gegen Millionen-Zahlung beigelegt (Dow Jones)
|
08.12.22
|Novartis-Aktie sinkt: Novartis ist bei Studie zu Hämoglobinurie-Medikament erfolgreich (Dow Jones)
|
24.10.22
|Ausblick: Novartis verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Novartis gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
15.09.22
|Novartis-Aktie schwächer: Schweizer Wettbewerbshüter durchsuchen Räumlichkeiten von Novartis am Hauptsitz in Basel (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)
|77,20
|-0,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Entscheid am Mittwoch: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX dreht trotz CS-Übernahme letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt fester -- Verluste zum Handelsende an Asiens Börsen
Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zum Wochenstart aufwärts. Die Übernahme der Credit Suisse durch die UBS sorgte am heimischem Aktienmarkt zunächst für Sorgen, der ATX drehte aber bis zum Handelsende noch ins Plus. Auch beim DAX wurde die Stimmung im Handelsverlauf besser. Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich weiter verunsichert.