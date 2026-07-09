Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie
WKN: 883035 / ISIN: US8816242098
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09.07.2026 18:12:04
Novartis vs. Teva: Which Pharmaceutical Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) requires weighing the stability of an established innovator against the potential of a generic specialist undergoing a significant turnaround.Novartis is a powerhouse in the drug development world, prioritizing high-margin innovative treatments for complex diseases. In contrast, Teva is a leader in the generic market and is currently pivoting toward biosimilars and specific innovative drugs to rebuild its profitability and reduce its heavy debt load.Novartis is an innovative medicines company focused on researching and marketing prescription treatments for complex diseases. The business prioritizes key therapeutic areas such as oncology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular health across 118 countries. With a workforce of approximately 77,000 employees, it targets global health needs through high-value medicine development.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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