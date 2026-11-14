Novartis Aktie
WKN: 907122 / ISIN: US66987V1098
|
14.11.2026 09:22:44
Novartis Wins Positive CHMP Opinion For Cosentyx In Adolescent Hidradenitis Suppurativa
(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS, NOVN.SW) announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended the approval of Cosentyx (secukinumab) for adolescents aged 12 years and older with active moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa who have not responded adequately to conventional systemic therapies.
The positive opinion marks an important step toward expanding treatment options for younger patients living with the chronic inflammatory skin disease. A final decision from the European Commission is expected within the next two months.
If approved, Cosentyx would become the only IL-17A inhibitor authorized in Europe for adolescent HS patients and the first innovative biologic treatment available for this group in nearly a decade.
Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a painful and progressive skin condition that causes recurring abscesses, nodules and lesions, often leading to scarring and a significant impact on quality of life. More than half of HS cases begin during puberty, highlighting the need for effective treatment options during adolescence.
The CHMP recommendation reinforces Cosentyx's growing role in treating inflammatory diseases and could provide a new therapeutic option for adolescents facing limited choices after conventional treatments fail.
Shares of Novartis closed at $160.50 on November 13, up $0.25, or 0.16%, in NYSE trading.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)
|
26.10.26
|Ausblick: Novartis öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Novartis präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.09.26
|Studienflop nach Studienflop: Novartis gerät mit Pipeline unter Druck - Aktie trotzdem im Plus (Dow Jones)
|
08.09.26
|Novartis-Aktie deutlich leichter: Neuromuskulärer Wirkstoff verfehlt Ziel in Phase-III-Studie (finanzen.at)
|
07.09.26
|Rückschlag für Novartis bei Cholesterin-Studie - Aktie deutlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
01.09.26
|Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Pharmakonzern pausiert Studien wegen Todesfällen - Primäre Ziele bei MS-Arznei erreicht (Dow Jones)
|
06.07.26
|Novartis-Aktie kaum verändert: Konzern schließt Milliarden-Akquisition von Myricx Bio ab (finanzen.at)
|
06.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Novartis legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)
|145,00
|0,69%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.