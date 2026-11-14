Novartis Aktie

Novartis ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 907122 / ISIN: US66987V1098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.11.2026 09:22:44

Novartis Wins Positive CHMP Opinion For Cosentyx In Adolescent Hidradenitis Suppurativa

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS, NOVN.SW) announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended the approval of Cosentyx (secukinumab) for adolescents aged 12 years and older with active moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa who have not responded adequately to conventional systemic therapies.

The positive opinion marks an important step toward expanding treatment options for younger patients living with the chronic inflammatory skin disease. A final decision from the European Commission is expected within the next two months.

If approved, Cosentyx would become the only IL-17A inhibitor authorized in Europe for adolescent HS patients and the first innovative biologic treatment available for this group in nearly a decade.

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a painful and progressive skin condition that causes recurring abscesses, nodules and lesions, often leading to scarring and a significant impact on quality of life. More than half of HS cases begin during puberty, highlighting the need for effective treatment options during adolescence.

The CHMP recommendation reinforces Cosentyx's growing role in treating inflammatory diseases and could provide a new therapeutic option for adolescents facing limited choices after conventional treatments fail.

Shares of Novartis closed at $160.50 on November 13, up $0.25, or 0.16%, in NYSE trading.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS) 145,00 0,69% Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:16 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07:27 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.11.26 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen