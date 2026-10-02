Packaging Aktie

Packaging für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 932483 / ISIN: US6951561090

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02.10.2026 16:21:01

Nova's 2026 Outlook: Tool-of-Record Status Drives Long-Term Growth in AI Chip Packaging

A modern chip fabrication facility is an exercise in extreme, microscopic precision, where a single dust particle can ruin a billion-dollar batch of processors. Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) provides the sensory equipment that ensures these machines are actually building what engineers designed. By offering sophisticated metrology platforms that measure the physical properties of chips during critical manufacturing stages, it has become a central partner for the world's leading logic and memory manufacturers.

As of Oct. 1, 2026, the stock trades at $386, reflecting a 17.5% gain over the past year even as the company navigated significant industry cyclicality.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Nova an overall Superscore of 88 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

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