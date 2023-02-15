|
Novaturas announces preliminary results for January: favourable travel planning behaviour and steadily growing income
This January, Novaturas Group, the leader in the Baltic tourism market, generated EUR 10.7 million in revenue, which is 45 per cent more than the EUR 7.4 million recorded in January 2022. This continues the marked growth in advance bookings that already began to be observed in autumn and is closely related to the customer habit of planning trips farther and farther in advance. The company estimates that this January, it sold 25 per cent more trips for the upcoming summer than it did last year; it also exceeded its 2019 results.
In January, the average time between the purchase date and the travel date was a whopping four months, which is highest it has been in the past few years. In addition, in the Lithuanian market it also exceeded the advance booking record that was set in 2019.
"At the beginning of last year, the average time from purchase to the start of the trip was two months, but in the second half of the year it got close to three months and has continued to grow consistently. The positive changes in traveller behaviour and the growing tendency to plan holidays in advance give the company the confidence to continue to pursue its ambitious sustainable growth goals and plan its next steps boldly,” says Novaturas CEO Vitalij Rakovski.
The company says that it served approximately 10,300 customers this January. By promptly adapting to travellers’ choices and responding to changes, the Novaturas Group is able to consistently maintain a high passenger load factor, which reached 96 per cent during this period.
About the company
Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays by plane to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours.
Arunas Žilys
CFO of AB Novaturas
+370 615 88259
