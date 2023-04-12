Novaturas increases its offering volumes to Montenegro and Tunisia – interest in these destinations grows

Novaturas Group, the leader in the Baltic tourism market, is increasing its offering volumes to Montenegro and Tunisia in response to the growing demand for these destinations. The company announces the launch of additional flights to these destinations and new travel offers in May and June. The increase in travel offering from Lithuania to Montenegro these coming months is around 20 per cent and to Tunisia around 30 per cent compared to the volumes planned earlier for this summer season.

"Montenegro and Tunisia are relatively new destinations for us, which we were the first to offer to travellers in the Baltic tourism market during the pandemic. We introduced Montenegro as a completely new destination and Tunisia was brought back to the range after some time. From the very beginning, we have seen a growing interest from travellers and this year the demand has been particularly strong. Early summer bookings to Montenegro and Tunisia have exceeded last year’s figures by 3 times. As of today, we have virtually no vacancies for these destinations in May and June. We see the greatest demand in Lithuania, so we are rapidly expanding our offering volume and thus allowing travellers to choose what interests them the most,” comments Vitalij Rakovski, CEO of Novaturas Group.

Montenegro and Tunisia attract travellers for their spectacular scenery, abundance of activities and entertainment, as well as for their wide range of hotels and prices. The focused work in developing relationships with partners and suppliers in these destinations ensures that Novaturas can offer its customers very favourable prices and a wide range of added values.

The company plans to serve approximately 1 300 additional customers in Montenegro and 1 600 in Tunisia as part of the expansion of its offering volume. In addition, Novaturas is starting the summer season to Tunisia earlier this year, on 28 April, and to Montenegro almost a month earlier than last year, on 16 May. Flights to Montenegro are also planned to continue longer, until October.





