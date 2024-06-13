Novaturas takes over its customers’ bookings from Beta Travel and will implement their trips

Novaturas announces that it terminates its contract with Beta Travel with effect from 13 June and proactively takes over all the obligations of this travel agency, which are related specifically to the trips organised by Novaturas. The company assures that it will implement all trips for its customers. Out of concern for the travellers and their comfort, Novaturas has expediently initiated discussions with the representatives of Beta Travel on a clear plan of action and has taken decisions.

"The trust of travellers is undoubtedly our priority, so as soon as the first news about the bankruptcy of UAB Beta Media appeared, we immediately started to clarify the circumstances of the activities of the travel agency Beta Travel. We assure that we assume responsibility and take all the necessary steps on our part to ensure that our customers who have purchased their trips through this agency do not suffer any inconvenience, and that all the trips organised by Novaturas will not be cancelled.

We have agreed on a clear plan of action with Beta Travel and our communication is smooth. We are terminating the contract with the agency and we are taking over the existing bookings on our own initiative and, as mentioned above, we will implement them. We will contact our customers directly and provide them with all relevant information soon,” says Kristijonas Kaikaris, CEO of Novaturas Group.

It should be noted that Beta Travel was one of Novaturas partner agencies from which customers could purchase the travel packages offered by the company. It accounted for only a very small part of Novaturas sales.

Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights‘ local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. Based on audited data, in 2023 Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 208,3 million and served 259 000 passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.



