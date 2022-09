Novavax Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase. Time to Sell?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) rollercoaster has been a wild one. The stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 after the company received $1.6 billion from the U.S. government to develop the COVID-19 vaccine we now know as Nuvaxovid.Unfortunately, Novavax didn't receive authorization to sell its vaccine in the U.S. until this July. Disappointed investors have pushed Novavax's stock price down around 93% from the peak it reached in early 2021.Part of Novavax's losses came in response to a recent downgrade from JPMorgan Chase analyst Eric Joseph. On Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, Joseph lowered his rating from neutral to underweight and reduced his price target on the stock from $132 down to $27 per share.