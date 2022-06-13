|
13.06.2022 13:16:56
Novavax Granted Provisional Registration For Nuvaxovid As Booster In Australia
(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted provisional registration of Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in individuals aged 18 and over. The provisional registration was based on data from Novavax' phase 2 trial conducted in Australia, from a separate phase 2 trial conducted in South Africa, and from the UK-sponsored COV-BOOST trial. The company's sponsor in Australia is Biocelect Pty. Ltd.
"We are pleased to be able to offer the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine registered for use as both a primary series and now booster regardless of previous vaccine history," said Stanley Erck, CEO, Novavax.
