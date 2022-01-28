|
Novavax Inks Advance Purchase Deal For Supply Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Israel - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) and Israel's Ministry of Health today announced Friday an agreement for the purchase of NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate with Matrix-M adjuvant. The Novavax vaccine would be the first protein-based alternative available in Israel.
Under the advance purchase agreement, Novavax will provide an initial 5 million doses of its protein-based vaccine with an option for Israel to purchase an additional 5 million doses. Novavax will work with the Ministry of Health to obtain the necessary authorizations and finalize plans for distribution in Israel pending regulatory approval.
Novavax is conducting two pivotal ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials: PREVENT-19 which enrolled approximately 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico; and a trial with almost 15,000 participants in the U.K.
In both trials, the vaccine demonstrated high efficacy with a reassuring safety profile. Novavax will continue to collect and analyze real-world data, including the monitoring of safety and the evaluation of variants, as the vaccine is distributed.
Novavax received conditional marketing authorization for NVX-CoV2373 in the European Union and emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO), among others. It expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in the U.S. after one month in accordance with guidance from the FDA regarding submission of all EUA vaccines.
