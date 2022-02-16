|
16.02.2022 13:00:00
Novavax Investors Can Finally Breathe a Sigh of Relief
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors faced their fair share of volatility last year with the company's multiple EUA filing delays. In this clip from "The Pharma & Biotech Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 2, Motley Fool contributors Brian Orelli and Keith Speights discuss and speculate what next steps might look like in terms of an FDA emergency use timeline for Novavax's vaccine.Brian Orelli: Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained full approval for Spikevax, its mRNA vaccine, that's the brand name for it. Novavax completed the final steps to ask for an emergency use authorization application. As far as I can tell, that's basically just sending a note to the FDA saying we want you to review it as an emergency use application. The setup is that you had to submit everything and then you had to wait a month, I guess, for them to start reviewing it and then you could submit the request to review it as an emergency use authorization. As best I can tell, that was basically just Novavax just telling the FDA that they were going to do it and a month ago they said that's what they were going to do. They did that pretty well, pretty much as they were expecting. I think there's probably two issues here in trying to decide which one is more important. For Moderna, they needed this full approval to be able to sell the drug post-pandemic. I don't know when we're going to get to the point where we're post-pandemic. But anything that has an emergency use authorization, if there is no emergency, those are no longer valid and you can't sell your treatment or your test or your vaccine. This was definitely needed but it was probably pretty much expected. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) got its full approval quite a while ago. I don't know that it really affects Moderna's sales in any material way. The Novavax decision, if positive, if they get an emergency use authorization will affect the company definitely more directly because it will get paid under its contract with the U.S. government. If it doesn't get emergency use authorization, it obviously can't sell it to the U.S. government and it won't get paid. I think the fact that they were applying for emergency use authorization probably isn't that big of a deal because it was largely expected, but the share price did go up so maybe there were some people thinking that this was a gating event, but I don't really see it. I don't think that it hints that the FDA is more likely to issue an emergency use authorization because Novavax sent in the letter. What do you think?Continue reading
