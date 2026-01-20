Novavax Aktie

Novavax für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PKMZ / ISIN: US6700024010

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.01.2026 13:39:47

Novavax Licenses Matrix-M Adjuvant To Pfizer For Upfront Payment Of $30 Mln

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced Tuesday that it has entered into a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) for use of Novavax's Matrix-M adjuvant. Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will obtain a non-exclusive license for Matrix-M for use with Pfizer's products in up to two disease areas.

Under the terms of the license agreement, Novavax will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and the potential to receive up to $500 million in development and sales milestones.

In addition to milestone payments, Novavax is eligible to receive tiered high mid-single digit percentage royalty payments on sales of any product by Pfizer that includes Matrix-M.

Pfizer will be solely responsible for the development and commercialization of its products utilizing Matrix-M, while Novavax will be responsible for the supply of Matrix-M.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.

mehr Nachrichten