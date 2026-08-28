Novavax Partners Receive Approvals For Nuvaxovid Formulation To Target Covid Variant

(RTTNews) - Friday, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced that its partners have received approvals for the Nuvaxovid formulation to target the SARS-CoV-2 XFG variant for the 2026-2027 vaccination season in major markets including the U.S., European Union and Japan.

These approvals enable Novavax to continue earning royalties on net sales in these markets this season without carrying its own commercial infrastructure.

The company's largest partner, Sanofi, will lead Nuvaxovid commercial activities across most major markets, expanding the vaccine's commercial reach through broader activities in the U.S. and launches in Germany, Canada and other international markets from 2026 onward.

Meanwhile, its other partner, Takeda, commercializes Nuvaxovid in Japan, where it was the second-most-used COVID-19 vaccine in the 2025-2026 season.

NVAX was trading at $9.22, up 1.83 percent before the bell on the Nasdaq.